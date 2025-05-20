Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 152.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 137.57 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 152.07% to Rs 29.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 137.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.12% to Rs 57.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 486.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
