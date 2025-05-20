Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repro India consolidated net profit declines 62.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 62.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 123.06 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 62.08% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 123.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 465.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 479.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales123.06127.15 -3 465.95479.46 -3 OPM %6.8311.14 -6.8310.79 - PBDT10.1312.87 -21 29.8144.14 -32 PBT1.605.36 -70 -1.5214.47 PL NP1.132.98 -62 -2.0612.01 PL

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

