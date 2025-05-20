DLF consolidated net profit rises 39.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.50% to Rs 3127.58 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 39.26% to Rs 1282.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 920.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.50% to Rs 3127.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2134.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.16% to Rs 4367.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2727.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 7993.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6427.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

