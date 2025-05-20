Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 708.46 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 15.66% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 708.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.32% to Rs 380.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 2622.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2177.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

708.46560.012622.852177.4117.7519.5820.1521.06138.84121.33587.35497.80116.09100.28503.97423.5390.5578.29380.58313.70

