Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 708.46 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 15.66% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 708.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.32% to Rs 380.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 2622.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2177.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales708.46560.01 27 2622.852177.41 20 OPM %17.7519.58 -20.1521.06 - PBDT138.84121.33 14 587.35497.80 18 PBT116.09100.28 16 503.97423.53 19 NP90.5578.29 16 380.58313.70 21

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

