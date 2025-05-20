Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 12.29 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 43.24% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 187.75% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 46.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.2911.7646.6745.4540.8545.6643.9546.403.493.8617.8113.351.241.438.794.061.060.747.282.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News