Redington consolidated net profit rises 104.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 26439.68 croreNet profit of Redington rose 104.44% to Rs 665.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 26439.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22433.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.69% to Rs 1604.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 99333.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89345.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
