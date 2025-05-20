Redington consolidated net profit rises 104.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 26439.68 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 104.44% to Rs 665.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 26439.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22433.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.69% to Rs 1604.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 99333.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89345.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26439.6822433.4199333.6589345.712.262.052.042.10585.46432.201926.591755.75522.37380.541709.041574.65665.62325.591604.841218.62

