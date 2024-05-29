Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 122.36 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 20.88% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 122.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.68% to Rs 36.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 420.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

122.36112.73420.72410.5513.4714.8113.7114.2416.1717.0957.5759.1716.9714.7349.7050.9011.819.7736.3236.94

