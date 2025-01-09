Man Industries' CFO Sanjay Kumar Agrawal resigns

Man Industries (India) informed that Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation, due to personal reasons.

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 8 January 2025.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 18.4% to Rs 31.86 crore on a 20.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 806.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Man Industries (India) rallied 6.46% to end at Rs 349.40 on 8 January 2025.

