Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries' CFO Sanjay Kumar Agrawal resigns

Man Industries' CFO Sanjay Kumar Agrawal resigns

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Man Industries (India) informed that Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation, due to personal reasons.

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 8 January 2025.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 18.4% to Rs 31.86 crore on a 20.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 806.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Man Industries (India) rallied 6.46% to end at Rs 349.40 on 8 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Energy receives affirmation in ratings from India Ratings

Hyundai Motor India launches new variants for VENUE, VERNA and Grand i10 NIOS

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur Unit-1

Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story