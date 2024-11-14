Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 152.22 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 2.47% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 152.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 153.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.152.22153.2016.6216.3626.2025.2123.2522.8217.4317.01

