Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 4.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.31% to Rs 204.14 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels rose 4.43% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 204.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.64% to Rs 9.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 634.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 681.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

