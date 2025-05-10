Manappuram Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 191.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 2359.73 crore

Net loss of Manappuram Finance reported to Rs 191.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 561.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 2359.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2348.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.43% to Rs 1216.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2188.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 10040.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8848.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2359.732348.1010040.768848.0130.5967.1054.5167.81-169.95810.591902.013205.96-235.88745.541634.642959.51-191.17561.531216.152188.67

