Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 76.35 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 43.84% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 76.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 22.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
