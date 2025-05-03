Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 76.35 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 43.84% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 76.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 22.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

76.3566.77306.00235.2856.0259.7756.0455.036.3211.4932.3330.585.5310.8529.4827.564.017.1422.7819.90

