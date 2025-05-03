Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 76.35 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 43.84% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 76.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 22.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales76.3566.77 14 306.00235.28 30 OPM %56.0259.77 -56.0455.03 - PBDT6.3211.49 -45 32.3330.58 6 PBT5.5310.85 -49 29.4827.56 7 NP4.017.14 -44 22.7819.90 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 628.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Surana Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TCS partners with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways

Sunteck Realty registers PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 33.5%

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story