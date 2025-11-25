Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Also appoints Siddhartha Gupta as CEO

Yatra Online announced a strategic leadership transition to power its next phase of growth.

Yatra Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi, who has successfully steered the Company as Chief Executive Officer since inception, has now been elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, he will guide Yatra's long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.

The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 November 2025. With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Siddhartha brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships. His leadership track record includes senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas.