Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Also appoints Siddhartha Gupta as CEO

Yatra Online announced a strategic leadership transition to power its next phase of growth.

Yatra Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi, who has successfully steered the Company as Chief Executive Officer since inception, has now been elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, he will guide Yatra's long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.

The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 November 2025. With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Siddhartha brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships. His leadership track record includes senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Glenmark launches world's first fixed-dose triple therapy of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story