Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL), though it research and innovation centre has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi [IIT (BHU) Varanasi], one of India's premier research institutions, to jointly pursue advanced research, technology development, and innovation in the bioenergy and waste valorisation sectors.

The partnership aims to build a robust industry-academia ecosystem focused on solving real-world challenges in anaerobic digestion, improving biomethanation efficiencies, developing innovative digestate-based products, engineering modular AD systems, and accelerating commercialization of next-generation waste valorisation solutions. This MoU reflects ORSL's long-term vision to strengthen its R&D capabilities, expand collaboration with scientific leaders, and drive sustainable energy solutions across India.