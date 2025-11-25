Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To accelerate research-led innovations in the biogas and waste management

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL), though it research and innovation centre has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi [IIT (BHU) Varanasi], one of India's premier research institutions, to jointly pursue advanced research, technology development, and innovation in the bioenergy and waste valorisation sectors.

The partnership aims to build a robust industry-academia ecosystem focused on solving real-world challenges in anaerobic digestion, improving biomethanation efficiencies, developing innovative digestate-based products, engineering modular AD systems, and accelerating commercialization of next-generation waste valorisation solutions. This MoU reflects ORSL's long-term vision to strengthen its R&D capabilities, expand collaboration with scientific leaders, and drive sustainable energy solutions across India.

Key Areas of Collaboration Anaerobic Digestion & Feedstock Innovation - Feedstock characterization, high-solids/dry AD optimization, and improved reactor design to enhance biogas yield. Microbial Dynamics & Bioaugmentation - Metagenomics-based microbial profiling, development of specialized microbial consortia, and early-warning tools for plant stability. Process Modelling & Control Systems - Kinetic and ML-driven models, predictive performance tools, and adaptive control strategies for reliable digester operation. Digestate Valorisation - Converting digestate into fertilizer-grade products, improving nutrient balance, dewatering, and integrating biochar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade sideways; metal shares shine

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

Yatra Online drops after CEO Dhruv Shringi resigns

Servotech Renewable Power jumps after securing EV charging patent

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story