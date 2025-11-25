Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

To accelerate research-led innovations in the biogas and waste management
Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL), though it research and innovation centre has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi [IIT (BHU) Varanasi], one of India's premier research institutions, to jointly pursue advanced research, technology development, and innovation in the bioenergy and waste valorisation sectors.
The partnership aims to build a robust industry-academia ecosystem focused on solving real-world challenges in anaerobic digestion, improving biomethanation efficiencies, developing innovative digestate-based products, engineering modular AD systems, and accelerating commercialization of next-generation waste valorisation solutions. This MoU reflects ORSL's long-term vision to strengthen its R&D capabilities, expand collaboration with scientific leaders, and drive sustainable energy solutions across India.
Key Areas of Collaboration Anaerobic Digestion & Feedstock Innovation - Feedstock characterization, high-solids/dry AD optimization, and improved reactor design to enhance biogas yield. Microbial Dynamics & Bioaugmentation - Metagenomics-based microbial profiling, development of specialized microbial consortia, and early-warning tools for plant stability. Process Modelling & Control Systems - Kinetic and ML-driven models, predictive performance tools, and adaptive control strategies for reliable digester operation. Digestate Valorisation - Converting digestate into fertilizer-grade products, improving nutrient balance, dewatering, and integrating biochar.
