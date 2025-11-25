Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay receives LoA for setting up and managing e-Mitra Kiosk

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
For Ajmer, Bikaner, and Jaipur divisions of Govt. of Rajasthan

Atishay has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from RajCOMP Info Services (RISL), a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking, for engagement as a Local Service Provider (LSP) for setting up and managing e-Mitra kiosks (Urban and Rural) across the allotted divisions in the State of Rajasthan. The Company has confirmed its acceptance as LSP for the Divisions applied for, namely Ajmer, Bikaner, and Jaipur.

The company has, over the past several years, been actively engaged in e-Governance service delivery, including the execution, management, and operation of various Government service centres and kiosks in the State of Rajasthan.

The company has established a strong and credible operational track record, with demonstrated capability in setting up, managing, and delivering ICT-enabled citizen services through kiosk-based models supported by trained manpower, robust technology platforms, and effective field-level infrastructure.

The engagement is a revenue-share arrangement, wherein no fixed contract value has been prescribed. Revenue accrues to the company based on the actual number of transactions processed through the e-Mitra kiosks. Accordingly, the overall contract value will therefore vary depending on transaction volumes generated during the engagement period and is presently not quantifiable.

Under the LOA, Atishay shall be responsible for setting up and managing e-Mitra kiosks across the allotted districts, including manpower deployment, operational and technical support, kiosk training, compliance with RISL guidelines, service delivery monitoring, and initiatives aimed at enhancing transaction volumes. The duration of the engagement is 5 years.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

