Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity barometers traded with minor cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. Media, FMCG and IT shares declined, while realty and metal stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 20.34 points or 0.02% to 84,880.37. The Nifty 50 index lost 7.70 points or 0.03% to 25,952.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,575 shares rose and 1,391 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,171.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,512.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Surya Roshni rose 2.16% after the company received the order for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating, valued at Rs 105.18 crore, to be executed by 31 March 2026. Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 0.82%. The company has signed a memorandum of association (MoU) with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi, to develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India self-reliant in superconducting MRI magnet technology.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) rose 0.26%. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to explore collaborations with multilateral funding agencies and other suitable financing opportunities. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.05% to 6.522 as compared with the previous close of 6.525. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.0775 compared with its close of 89.1600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.95% to Rs 1,25,027.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 100.22. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.05% to 4.033. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 25 cents or 0.39% to $63.12 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian equities advanced on Tuesday as growing expectations of a December rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted sentiment, while investors continued to rotate into global technology stocks despite mounting concerns of overheating in the sector. Rate-cut bets strengthened after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that current data still points to a sufficiently soft labor market, supporting the case for another 25 bps policy easing.

Tech momentum also accelerated as optimism around AI resurfaced. Alphabet jumped 6.31% on Monday following the announcement of its upgraded AI model, Gemini 3, while other AI-linked names such as Broadcom and Micron Technology also rallied, extending Fridays broader rebound. On Wall Street, stocks posted strong gains across the board on Monday, starting a shortened trading week off strong. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.55% to close at 6,705.12, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.69% to settle at 22,872.01. It was the tech-heavy indexs best day since May 12, when it rose 4.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 202.86 points, or 0.44%, to end at 46,448.27.