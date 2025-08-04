Vascon Engineers rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 131% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Vascon Engineers jumped 5.28% to Rs 56 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 131.39% to Rs 21.89 crore on 12.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 124.10% YoY to Rs 27.05 crore in Q1 FY26.
Total expenses rose 15.52% to Rs 214.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 185.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 201.04 crore (up 6.23% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 4.96 crore (up 18.09% YoY), Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 10.12 crore (down 17.92% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the EPC (Engineering. Procurement and Construction) segment rose 6.31% YoY to Rs 202.53 crore, while revenue from Real Estate Development grew 225.47% YoY to Rs 18.65 crore in Q1 FY26.
Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.
