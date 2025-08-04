Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 286.04 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa declined 30.54% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 286.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.286.04310.750.552.3212.5816.409.8813.448.2811.92

