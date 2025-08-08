General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 80.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 11273.88 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 80.67% to Rs 2530.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1400.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 11273.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10097.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11273.8810097.6123.1114.592663.671490.122663.671490.122530.591400.66

