A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 1.76% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 134.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.134.45114.9671.3473.8434.4132.8431.8930.4923.1022.70

