Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 4.47% to Rs 95.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 94.79% to Rs 636.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 326.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.636.08326.5414.1517.25131.3197.21129.0395.2295.9991.88

