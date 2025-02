Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 72.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 85.31 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 72.22% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 85.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.85.3170.2315.6012.6312.668.787.825.775.273.06

