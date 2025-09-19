Indegene announces strategic partnership with Datavant

To enhance patient recruitment for clinical trials focused on rare disease
Datavant, the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare, announced a strategic partnership with Indegene today to enhance patient recruitment for clinical trials, with a focus on rare disease and other complex studies. By embedding Datavant's bespoke data enrichment capabilities into Indegene's NEXT Patient Recruitment platform, the two companies are enabling faster trial enrollment, fewer screen failures, and more efficient recruitment processes for biopharmaceutical organizations.
Patient recruitment is one of the biggest hurdles in clinical development, particularly in rare diseases where eligible populations are small and dispersed. Datavant operates the nation's largest health data retrieval network, spanning more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics and processing over 100 million patient records annually. Combined with Indegene's suite of digitally powered solutions for clinical trial recruitment, the partnership streamlines the identification of suitable participants for studies based on specific health data criteria.
The result is more eligible participants have an opportunity to connect to the trials designed for their specific health conditions, including patients with rare and complex diseases. The partnership enables biopharma companies to reduce site-level screen failures, accelerate enrollment timelines, improve the screen-to randomization ratios, and drive more informed decision-making.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app