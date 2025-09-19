Oil India and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam signs JV agreement

To develop 1.2 GW renewable energy projects in Rajasthan

Oil India and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam have signed d a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) in Jaipur today to establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC). The JVC will develop 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects, comprising 1000 MW of solar and 200 MW of wind, within RVUNL's Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News