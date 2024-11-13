Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.27, down 3.4% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.27% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.27, down 3.4% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Tata Steel Ltd has lost around 12.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9078.5, down 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 316.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 360.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 139.28, down 3.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

