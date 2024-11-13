Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 861.1, down 2.92% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.82% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 861.1, down 2.92% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost around 13.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9078.5, down 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 862.2, down 3.07% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 32.82% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News