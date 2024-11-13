Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5383.3, down 2.18% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 40.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5383.3, down 2.18% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has eased around 13.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22151.6, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5426, down 1.11% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 23.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 40.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News