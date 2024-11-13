Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1376.75, down 1.01% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.27% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 40.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1376.75, down 1.01% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 3.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22151.6, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

