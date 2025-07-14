Euro speculative net longs at one and half year high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 120596 contracts in the data reported through July 08, 2025, its highest level in one and half years. This was a weekly increase of 13059 net long contracts.

