US dollar index hits one-month high

The US dollar index edged up today as market sentiment was risk off in Asia amid continued tariff worries. A cautious undertone prevailed after US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1, 2025. This weighed markets in general and also kept the US dollar index supported as it pushed near 98 mark and managed to hit a one-month high. On Friday, the Dow eased 0.6% while S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated from record highs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News