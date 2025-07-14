Pound net speculative longs rise

Large currency speculators slightly increased net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 33194 contracts in the data reported through July 08, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 1795 net long contracts.

