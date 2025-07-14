Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vegetable Oil import dips 8% on year in Jun-25

Vegetable Oil import dips 8% on year in Jun-25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
According to a latest update from the Solvent Extractors Association of India, Indias vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) imports for June, 2025 totalled 1,549,825 tons compared to 1,550,659 tons in June 2024, more or less same compared to same month of last year. This includes 1,531,328 tons of edible oils and 18,497 tons of non-edible oils, however, sharp increased compared to May 25 import of 1,187,068 tons. In first eight months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024-June 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 9,434,593 tons, down by 8% from 10,229,106 tons in the same period last year. (The import of edible oils data does not include import from Nepal).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

