Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 106.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.98% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.751.9184.3682.202.041.022.021.001.710.83

