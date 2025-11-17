VLS Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd, B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd, B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2025.

VLS Finance Ltd soared 17.84% to Rs 246.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2041 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd surged 15.17% to Rs 22.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7247 shares in the past one month. B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd spiked 14.20% to Rs 216.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 739 shares in the past one month. Rico Auto Industries Ltd spurt 13.59% to Rs 112.16. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52005 shares in the past one month.