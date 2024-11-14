Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 31.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 31.75% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.911.8182.2084.531.020.821.000.790.830.63

