Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit declines 69.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 8.36 crore

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company declined 69.83% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.3612.8579.9099.613.249.803.249.802.708.95

