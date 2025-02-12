Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 25.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 140.14 crore

Net profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 25.02% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 140.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales140.14137.65 2 OPM %18.5416.53 -PBDT24.1819.80 22 PBT21.5717.02 27 NP14.9911.99 25

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

