Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 25.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 25.02% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 140.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.140.14137.6518.5416.5324.1819.8021.5717.0214.9911.99

