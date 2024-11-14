Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 201.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.24% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 201.30% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.24% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.924.97 39 OPM %91.0496.78 -PBDT2.730.77 255 PBT2.730.77 255 NP2.320.77 201
