Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 201.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 201.30% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.24% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

