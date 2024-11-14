Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 228.95 croreNet profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 16.78% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 228.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 191.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.95191.36 20 OPM %17.8918.13 -PBDT36.4330.12 21 PBT31.7927.25 17 NP23.6620.26 17
