Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 16.78% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 228.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 191.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.95191.3617.8918.1336.4330.1231.7927.2523.6620.26

