Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.22 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 31.89% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.4118.22 -32 OPM %-46.49-34.41 -PBDT-6.29-6.74 7 PBT-6.49-7.03 8 NP-18.22-7.06 -158

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

