Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% jump in sales in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total sales of 1,20,142 units in month of October 2025 compared to 95,658 units in October 2024, recording a growth of 26%.

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 71,624 units (up 31% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 44,503 units (up 18% YoY).

Exports rose 15% to 4,015 units while domestic sales jumped 26% to 1,16,127 units during the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News