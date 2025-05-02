Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Marico consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 2730.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 7.86% to Rs 343.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 318.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 2730.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2278.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.99% to Rs 1629.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1481.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 10831.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9653.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2730.002278.00 20 10831.009653.00 12 OPM %16.7819.40 -19.7520.99 - PBDT493.00440.00 12 2294.002095.00 9 PBT441.00399.00 11 2116.001937.00 9 NP343.00318.00 8 1629.001481.00 10

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

