Marico consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 2730.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 7.86% to Rs 343.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 318.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 2730.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2278.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.99% to Rs 1629.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1481.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 10831.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9653.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2730.002278.0010831.009653.0016.7819.4019.7520.99493.00440.002294.002095.00441.00399.002116.001937.00343.00318.001629.001481.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News