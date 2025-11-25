Marico launches Nihar Naturals Shanti Aloe Vera Amla Hair Oil

Marico has launched Nihar Naturals Shanti Aloe Vera Amla Hair Oil. Building on its legacy of trust and nourishment, the new variant brings together two powerhouse ingredients - Amla, known for strength, and Aloe Vera, for softness and shine - in one potent blend.

Rooted in decades of trust and efficacy, Nihar Shanti Amla has been a household staple across several states in Northern and Western India - including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, to name a few. With this new variant, the brand takes a strategic step forward, embodying the evolving aspirations of today's consumer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News