Marico launches Nihar Naturals Shanti Aloe Vera Amla Hair Oil

Nov 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Marico has launched Nihar Naturals Shanti Aloe Vera Amla Hair Oil. Building on its legacy of trust and nourishment, the new variant brings together two powerhouse ingredients - Amla, known for strength, and Aloe Vera, for softness and shine - in one potent blend.

Rooted in decades of trust and efficacy, Nihar Shanti Amla has been a household staple across several states in Northern and Western India - including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, to name a few. With this new variant, the brand takes a strategic step forward, embodying the evolving aspirations of today's consumer.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

