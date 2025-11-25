Inventurus Knowledge Solutions opens new office in Coimbatore

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions announced the inauguration of its new office in Coimbatore today.
The 1000-seat, state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate the rapid expansion of IKS Health's operations for the US Healthcare market. This new office is slated to become a significant talent hub, generating employment for recent university graduates, as well as experienced professionals with backgrounds in medicine, pharmacy, technology, and engineering.
Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director & CFO, IKS Health said, Our second quarter performance for Fiscal Year 2026 demonstrates our commitment to consistent, profitable growth, evidenced by a 22% year-over-year growth in revenue, and a 60% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT). This sustained momentum is fundamentally driven by our talented workforce. The strategic expansion of our local talent base in Coimbatore is crucial, as it enhances our capacity for execution excellence and allows us to vigorously pursue our long-term objectives of enabling better, safer healthcare in the US market.
