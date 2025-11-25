RateGain forges strategic partnership with Arpon Enterprise

To offer an integrated solution designed for hotels

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Arp Enterprise, a leading provider of hotel management solutions. This collaboration unites RateGain's UNO Channel Manager with ArpWin Surfing PMS, creating a powerful, all-in-one platform designed to maximize revenue and streamline operations for hotels in a competitive market.

The integrated solution brings together operational and commercial functions, bridging the gap between property management, distribution, and pricing, to help hotels automate decisions, ensure price parity, and drive higher profitability in real time.

The partnership is already demonstrating significant success, with the Hotel Luure CDMX serving as a flagship case study. The hotel was seeking to optimize its pricing and distribution strategy to increase revenue, requiring a solution that offered seamless multi-channel automation, advanced analytics, and scalability.