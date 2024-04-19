Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 505, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.05% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 505, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.Marico Ltd has gained around 2.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52825.5, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

