Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 749.85, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 8.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 749.85, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Marico Ltd has eased around 5.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48468.85, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.49 lakh shares in last one month.