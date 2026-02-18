Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 301.15, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.94% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 16.61% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 301.15, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Petronet LNG Ltd has gained around 7.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 301, up 1.55% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is up 0.94% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% jump in NIFTY and a 16.61% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

