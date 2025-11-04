Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 222.25 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 29.64% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 222.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 184.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.222.25184.1011.6511.6425.9519.9522.3216.2516.4912.72

