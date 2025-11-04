Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 443.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 13.39 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 443.50% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.3910.59133.9160.8119.123.4319.123.3613.372.46

